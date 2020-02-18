Amy Earnhardt Speaks out After Ryan Newman’s Scary Daytona 500 Crash

A crash marred the end of the Daytona 500 and resulted in racer Ryan Newman being taken to the hospital for serious injuries. He is reportedly awake and isn’t facing life-threatening injuries. However, Newman’s status was not immediately known in the aftermath of the crash, causing Amy Earnhardt to speak out on Twitter.

“Please God let Ryan be ok,” Earnhardt wrote on Sunday evening after watching the crash take place. Several others responded to her to say that they felt terrible after seeing this incident on the track. Some even compared it to the fatal crash from the 2001 Daytona 500 involving Dale Earnhardt, the father of her husband.

According to information from the Roush Fenway Racing team, Newman remains at Halifax Medical Center. Further details on his condition are expected to be provided by his family and Roush Fenway as they become available.

Newman was leading the Daytona 500 during the final moments of overtime during Monday’s race, but his car was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney’s car. The No. 6 Ford Mustang spun out of control before flipping several times in midair. Newman’s car was then hit by driver Corey LaJoie’s vehicle, causing the Mustang to skid down the track on its roof while on fire.

The AMR safety team was able to help Newman from his car, where he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Denny Hamlin ultimately won the Daytona 500, marking his second consecutive victory in the Great American Race and third win overall.

Blaney later responded to the incident and said that he was trying to push Newman to the victory and help him defeat Hamlin. However, their bumpers locked, which played a role in the crash. Blaney clarified that this wreck on Monday night was “definitely unintentional.”

Following the crash near the end of the race, NASCAR released a statement about the incident. The organization revealed that Newman was in serious condition, but there was a reason for hope based on information provided by the doctors.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening,” the statement read. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

