Amy Earnhardt Speaks out With 6 Words After Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash, and Her Fans Chime in

Amy Earnhardt weighed in on the horrific crash at the Daytona 500, and fans are with her. As the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy knows a bit about the perils of racing, and her heart went out to Ryan Newman after Monday’s race. Her tweet drew strong responses from fans.

Amy Earnhardt was one of the first big stars in the world of NASCAR to speak out after Newman’s crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday. Newman was in the lead as the race was drawing to a close in the final lap of overtime, until his car was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney’s car. Newman then spun out of control and flipped over several times, rolling in midair. His car was then hit by Corey LaJoie speeding up behind him.

Newman’s car was on fire as the medical team pulled him out of the wreckage. He was rushed to Halifax Medical Center for emergency treatment, casting a bitter tone over the beginning of NASCAR season.

Please God let Ryan be ok 🙏🏻😞 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) February 18, 2020

“Please God let Ryan be ok,” tweeted Earnhardt with a prayer-hand and a frowning emoji.

Her post seemed to sum up the response many fans had to the race, especially those who have been watching the sport for a long time.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening,” read a statement from NASCAR on the crash. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Here is what NASCAR fans are saying about Earnhardt’s pleading tweet for Ryan Newman.

Drs say he’s in serious but stable condition. Non life threatening injuries — Gary gmoney (@Gary81214824) February 18, 2020

Some fans used Earnhardt’s tweet as a place to find and share the latest updates on Newman, trading tidbits of info where they found it. At the time of this writing, the latest update from official sources states that Newman is at Halifax Medical Center, and his injuries are no longer life-threatening. He is reportedly awake.

2001

I haven’t been this scared since 2001. My heart hurts. #Praying4Ryan — Ronda Kay (@6969Ronda) February 18, 2020

Unfortunately this reminds me of @AllWaltrip sayin I hope Dales alright. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — John Kennedy (@JohnJakeJFK) February 18, 2020

For many fans, this was eerily similar to the crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001 that took the life of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Earnhardt’s father-in-law. They remarked on the tone of the news broadcasts and updates, which some thought matched the news from that tragedy as well.

Prayers

🙏 prayers for Ryan my stomach is in knots that was a scary hit. #DAYTONA500 We love you Ryan. — Tammy (@jeffries7188) February 18, 2020

Many also shared somber prayers during this frightening time, joining together under hashtags like “Prayers 4 Ryan.” Earnardt’s replies soon filled with quotes from scripture and pleas to higher powers.

‘Not Blaney’s Fault’

Not his fault. Newman moves to block him. It happens. — Ol’ Gravy Leg Fan (@OnsideOrAnother) February 18, 2020

With emotions running high, some also made sure to stick up for Ryan Blaney, not wanting to see him blamed for this tragedy. Most seemed to agree there was no blame to be laid at his feet.

‘Rooting for Him’

I was yelling, “GO RYAN NEWMAN!! GO RYAN NEWMAN!!” at the tv, then gasping in horror. Praying for good news. — Tammie Truett (@tammie_truett) February 18, 2020

A few shocked fans revealed that they were rooting for Newman right up until the moment of the crash. They remarked on the eerie feeling of watching him so closely at the moment of impact.

‘Close’

I hope so too, I know you and @DaleJr are all close — Tony L. 🇨🇦 (@TonyLeger88) February 18, 2020

Some noted that Earnhardt and her family are close to the family of Newman. They tried their best to acknowledge her proximity to the tragedy and give her space.

Krissie Newman

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @NewmanKrissie and her family needs the village to pray as hard as we can. — D. White (@doggietreats2go) February 18, 2020

Finally, many fans on Twitter tried to direct their thoughts and prayers towards Newman’s wife, Krissie. They thought that Earnhardt’s post was an especially appropriate place for these feelings, since she knows the anxiety of watching from the sidelines as well.