Report: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Wants to Own an NFL Team

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, and he has strong ties to the NFL. He even watched the most recent Super Bowl in commissioner Roger Goodell’s suite. According to Jason La Canfora, these ties could ultimately lead to an even stronger bond due to Bezos wanting to purchase one of the 32 teams.

In a recent report, La Canfora revealed that Bezos has been spending considerable time around NFL owners. He is the owner of the Washington Post and has strong ties to Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder. Bezos is even currently moving to Washington and has plans of setting up an Amazon hub in the area.

Per the report, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that Bezos would be a strong addition to the league.

There are currently no NFL teams for sale, but two possibilities exist in the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. There is reportedly some concern by the league about mounting lawsuits from various heirs to former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who passed away in June 2019.

Similarly, the Seattle Seahawks could be made available. Former owner Paul Allen passed away in Oct. 2018. It is expected that the Seahawks will be sold, but the team is not currently on the market.

Owning an NFL team is something that many of the nation’s elite covet due to the potential of raking in cash, as well as the title that is attached to their name. Based on this, there is a list of business owners and celebrities that have attempted to purchase one of the 32 franchises in the past 40 years.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi, President Donald Trump, and political commentator Rush Limbaugh have all expressed a desire to purchase a team. Limbaugh was part of a group that attempted to purchase the St. Louis Rams prior to their move to Los Angeles, but he ultimately dropped out. Trump reportedly offered to purchase the Baltimore Colts back in 1981, but he was turned down by the late Robert Irsay. Instead, he settled on purchasing the New Jersey Generals of the short-lived USFL.

Finally, Bon Jovi attempted to purchase the Buffalo Bills back in 2014, but his attempts were thwarted by someone that he referred to as an “evil genius.” That person in question is Trump.

“It’s genius what he did because he was taking out a serious candidate to buy the team and then hope that he would get it at a bargain price,” Bon Jovi told Howard Stern during an interview in 2018. “But we were as real as real got and, you know, I’m brokenhearted because I would have loved it and what we would’ve done in Western New York.

“And people don’t realize, I was really gonna get a house there, I was going to move there, I was really, seriously, changing my life.”

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty