‘All Madden’: Time, Channel and How to Watch John Madden Documentary

One of the most notable figures in NFL history will be honored with a documentary. John Madden is a former coach, broadcaster and video game icon, and will be featured in the new 90-minute special called All Madden. The documentary will air on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.

All Madden will dive into Madden’s legendary career and will feature interviews from Maden and other NFL legends like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Bill Parcells and today’s superstars, including Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. In a clip from the film, Madden talked about making the transition from a coach to a broadcaster.

“I wasn’t a guy when I was coaching to say, ‘I wanna get out, I wanna be a broadcaster,’ but I knew after I did the first couple of games that that’s what I wanted to do,” Madden said, per Fox News. “This is it, I embraced it.” Madden, 85, was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978 and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 1976. In his ten seasons as the Raiders head coach, Madden posted a 103-32 record. He never had a losing season and only missed the playoffs twice. Madden led his teams to an AFL Championship game and five AFC title games to go along with his Super Bowl win.

After coaching, Madden worked as a color analyst for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC from 1979-2008 and spent most of his time working with Pat Summerall. Madden retired after the 2008 season to spend more time with his family. And in 1988, Madden lent his name to the Madden NFL video game series published by EA Sports. The game is a best-seller each year, leading to national tournaments and TV shows.

“John Madden personifies the essence of what we at Fox Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation and fun,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, Fox Sports, in a press release. “Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut All Madden on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day.” Madden has been inducted into four different Hall of Fames and won 16 Emmy Awards.