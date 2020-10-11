Alex Smith Takes NFL Field for First Time Since Gruesome Injury, and Fans Rejoice
Nearly 700 days ago, Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury after being sacked by JJ Watt and Kareem Jackson of the Houston Texans. He underwent 17 surgeries, nearly lost his leg and his life but ultimately recovered and returned to the active roster. Sunday afternoon, Smith returned to the football field for the first time after starter Kyle Allen suffered an arm injury.
When Smith stepped out on the football field, the fans immediately responded on social media. They proclaimed that the former first overall pick deserves to win Comeback Player of the Year simply by recovering from the leg injury. Having him walk onto the field and throw a pass was just a bonus. Others rooted for Smith to play extremely well and lead a comeback victory against a defensive powerhouse in the Rams.
Alex Smith's wife, Elizabeth, looking on as Alex warms up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pq9Bn3zDWX— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Standing O from the Smith Fam 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/h6TTMSQRWu— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 11, 2020
One of the best moments of 2020. It’s great to see him back. #11strong pic.twitter.com/FpDIEZEbnL— Camden Veit (@camden_veit) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Just go ahead and give him the Comeback Player of the Year award— Will 郭 (@GuoBlue) October 11, 2020
Praying for him. That o line sucks— Jake 🇮🇸#RipChadwickBoseman #RipKobe (@W0lfSzn0) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Incredible! I don't care if this is the only game he plays, he needs to get comeback player of the year.— Alexa Reass (@TheFiendishOne) October 11, 2020
Comeback player of the year confirmed he played a down— Colton Sports (@ColtonSports) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Alex Smith just played football in the NFL again.... absolutely INSANE— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2020
I’m watching Alex Smith play like i’m a concerned mother. 😰— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Big #Niners fan and I’ve always liked #AlexSmith this is truly awesome to see him back on the field again .— Logan (@dogz33) October 11, 2020
Didn’t plan on crying today but here we are 😭😭😭— elle.dub.✨ (@swaggedout420) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Chills
Football is family— ✨kirsten✨#BLM (@PositivityyLove) October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
prevnext
Alex Smith completes his first pass attempt. Seriously - I don’t care what happens the rest of the season. He should be come back player of the year and they should name the award after him.— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 11, 2020
Alex Smith you’re a beast!— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) October 11, 2020
prev
October 11, 2020: Alex Smith led a scoring drive in his very first game action since he had 17 surgeries to repair a broken fibula and tibia in 2018 and the multiple infections that nearly caused the amputation of his leg
the BEST STORY of the day by FAR— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2020
❤️❤️❤️