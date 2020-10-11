Alex Smith Takes NFL Field for First Time Since Gruesome Injury, and Fans Rejoice

Nearly 700 days ago, Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury after being sacked by JJ Watt and Kareem Jackson of the Houston Texans. He underwent 17 surgeries, nearly lost his leg and his life but ultimately recovered and returned to the active roster. Sunday afternoon, Smith returned to the football field for the first time after starter Kyle Allen suffered an arm injury.

When Smith stepped out on the football field, the fans immediately responded on social media. They proclaimed that the former first overall pick deserves to win Comeback Player of the Year simply by recovering from the leg injury. Having him walk onto the field and throw a pass was just a bonus. Others rooted for Smith to play extremely well and lead a comeback victory against a defensive powerhouse in the Rams.