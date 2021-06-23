Alex Rodriguez's New Place Surprisingly Close to Jennifer Lopez's Home

✖

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez may accidentally run into her or Affleck since his new home is not far from hers. The former MLB star just leased a summer rental in the Hamptons about a mile away from Lopez's place, but according to sources who spoke with TMZ, it wasn't on purpose. The gorgeous mansion is gonna cost him about $200 thousand a month and features all the bells and whistles a vacation home could have.

The luxurious getaway has seven bedrooms, four baths, a large movie room and a game room, accessorized with a spa and pool with a waterfall. On top of that, it also overlooks the water that's nearby. While it could be looked at as an attempt to try and rekindle his romance with Lopez, it's being said that it was a mere attempt to shorten his commute. The 45-year-old has a job with ESPN calling Sunday Night Baseball games and it makes it easier to get to the studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

Not only is he close to the studios, but he also has friends in the Hamptons that he'll be able to hang with. On the flip side, there's no word on how much time Lopez will be spending there, especially now that he's just three minutes away. Meanwhile, she has been cozying up with Affleck in Los Angles. The two have been spotted on several occasions showing some PDA while on date night. The pair, who were also engaged in 2002, have also been vacationing together.

Shortly after Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement, the singer and actor met up and were rumored to be dating, although sources said they were strictly friends at the time. Insiders revealed that they never really lost touch after their breakup two decades ago, instead staying friends throughout the years. However, it didn't take long before the two took their friendship to a romantic level quickly.

As for Rodriguez, it appears he's doing just fine. In fact, he was recently seen partying with Affleck's ex, Lindsay Shookus. According to Page Six, he was celebrating her birthday at her birthday party in the Hamptons. Naturally, onlookers are curious about their meet up given the timing. Insiders have said that he was shocked at how quickly Lopez moved on from their breakup, but he seems to be moving along just fine.