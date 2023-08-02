Alex Rodriguez Eyes ESPN Exit Due to Huge Contract Deal

Alex Rodriguez is looking to make a big move in his broadcasting career. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14-time MLB All-Star is close to signing a contract extension with Fox Sports. He currently works as an analyst for the network and hosts a KayRod alternate broadcast for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball with Michael Kay. The reported contract extension with Fox Sports is said to be exclusive, meaning this would be Rodriguez's last season with ESPN.

Rodriguez joined Fox Sports as a full-time analyst in 2017 after working just the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. He joined ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball in 2018. Fox Sports added Rodriguez's former teammate Derek Jeter in May and also has Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz as part of the broadcast team. The details of the new contract have not been revealed, but The Hollywood Reporter says that it's "believed to be the most lucrative deal yet for an MLB analyst."

Rodriguez, 48, played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees from 1994-2016. Along with being named to the All-Star team 14 times, Rodriguez was named AL MVP three times, won 10 Silver Slugger Awards, two Gold Gloves, led the AL in home runs five times and helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

In an interview with CNBC in 2021, Rodriguez talked about what makes him stand out. "I've always been process-driven. I feel that if you have a process and you have a foundation, there's a lot you can put on top of that," he said. "I'm constantly with our team thinking about how do we make the process more efficient, better, with better alignment. And it is all really about great, great people. We call it "VCP" [at] A-Rod Corp: vision, capital, people. If you get those three letters right, there's a lot you can do."

Rodriguez also talked about how he handles stress. "I try to work out for at least an hour a day. I try to sleep seven or eight hours," Rodriguez explained. "I don't always accomplish that. I like to say I have at least five to seven [cups of coffee a day], but my staff will probably say 10. I think you have to slow down sometimes to speed up. I think it's just really taking your time and doing a little meditation or yoga to calm your mind."