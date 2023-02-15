Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter Reuniting at Fox, and Fans Immediately Joke About the Tension

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are teammates once again. On Sunday, during its Super Bowl pregame show, Fox Sports announced that Jeter will be part of the network's studio coverage for the 2023 MLB season. When Jeter came onto the stage, Rodriguez presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey and hugged him. Jeter will join Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team.

"I was on set at the World Series in Philadelphia and (David) Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings. I figured I would join the team and humble him a little bit," Jeter joked, per the Assocaited Press. Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons. And while the two shared tension while playing together, they were friends during the early stages of their careers.

Jeter, 48, played his entire career with the Yankees (1995-2014) and led the team to five World Series titles while being named to the All-Star team 14 times. Rodriguez, 47, played for the Seattle Mariners (1994-2000) and Texas Rangers (2001-2003) before joining the Yankees in 2004. He was also named to the All-Star team 14 times and helped the 2009 Yankees win a World Series. Here's a look at fans reacting to the pairing of Jeter and Rodriguez.