Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter Reuniting at Fox, and Fans Immediately Joke About the Tension
Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are teammates once again. On Sunday, during its Super Bowl pregame show, Fox Sports announced that Jeter will be part of the network's studio coverage for the 2023 MLB season. When Jeter came onto the stage, Rodriguez presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey and hugged him. Jeter will join Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team.
"I was on set at the World Series in Philadelphia and (David) Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings. I figured I would join the team and humble him a little bit," Jeter joked, per the Assocaited Press. Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons. And while the two shared tension while playing together, they were friends during the early stages of their careers.
Jeter, 48, played his entire career with the Yankees (1995-2014) and led the team to five World Series titles while being named to the All-Star team 14 times. Rodriguez, 47, played for the Seattle Mariners (1994-2000) and Texas Rangers (2001-2003) before joining the Yankees in 2004. He was also named to the All-Star team 14 times and helped the 2009 Yankees win a World Series. Here's a look at fans reacting to the pairing of Jeter and Rodriguez.
The Reunion
We have ourselves a Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez reunion!
Starting in the 2023 season, Derek Jeter will be joining the FOX MLB broadcast team!
(via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/qXg0ZSB04M— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 12, 2023
One person responded: "What is his bank account running low? This guy was hidden under a rock since he retired and now you can't turn the TV on without seeing his mug."
Prediction?
Arod and Derek Jeter on Fox’s broadcasts pic.twitter.com/URDHVOAtpA— Fire Cashman/Boone (@stickyclicksm) February 12, 2023
Another person wrote: "Jeter and AROD making an appearance on the SB pre-game is as awkward as it gets lol."
Comparison
Is A-Rod gonna move to like key grip to make room for Jeter— Bill_TPA@mastodon.social (@Bill_TPA) February 12, 2023
One fan tweeted: "Jeter will get credited as a great announcer while ARod takes a backseat, even though ARod is better at it."
Slide on Over
once again, A-Rod will have to slide over for Jeter https://t.co/abrVpNz5b8— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 12, 2023
One person replied: "Last time, that was a mistake. Will it be history repeating itself?"
Tension Already?
Definitely some tension between A-Rod and Jeter 😂— 💰 Jonny P 💰 I Bet On Sports (@NorthSideCapper) February 12, 2023
One Twitter user said: "ARod & Jeter; it'll be an all out pucker up A ROD as you once again kiss Jeter behind. Thank God I don't watch pregame shows."
So Thrilled!
Alex Rodriguez had to be absolutely THRILLED to learn that Jeter was coming on board 😂 #NFLonFOXPregame— Trevor Michaels (@trevmikewrites) February 12, 2023
One person said: "No bad blood but it's an awful pairing in my opinion. Arod always trying to be chummy and Jeter playing it cool but it's somewhat awkward. Maybe this time will be different."
Wild Season
Derek Jeter and Arod both doing MLB on FOX this season? 2023 continues to be wild.— BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) February 12, 2023
And this fan wrote: "That's a shame, feeling sorry for Jeter having to listen to all the bulls— that will come from ARod."