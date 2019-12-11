TV Reporter Alex Bozarjian Pursuing Battery Charges Against Georgia Runner Who Slapped Her Butt

Alex Bozarjian, a reporter from WSAV news in Savannah, Georgia is going after the marathon runner who slapped her butt on live TV. According to TMZ, Bozarjian is pursuing sexual battery charges after the runner, whose name is Tommy Callaway, “approached from behind her and smacked her on the buttocks.” Callaway has learned about the charges and his lawyer released a statement.

“While we regret the situation, Mr. Callaway did not act with any criminal intentions,” the lawyer said. “Tommy is a loving husband and father who is very active in the community. We have been in touch with WSAV and representatives of Ms. Alex Bozarjian, as well as members of Savannah law enforcement.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video of the incident went viral and Bozarjian called out Callaway for his actions.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” Bozarjian wrote on Twitter. “No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”

Robert Wells, Director of the Savannah Sports Council also saw the video and he let Bozarjian know something will be done. The Savannah Sports Council announced on Twitter the Callaway has been banned from future races in the area.

“Yesterday at the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run a reporter from WSAV was inappropriately touched by a registered participant of the event,” the statement via Twitter read. “Our title sponsor, Enmarket and the Savannah Sports Council take this matter extremely seriously and fully condemn this individual’s actions. Yesterday afternoon we identified him and shared his information with the reporter and her station. We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event. We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races.”

CBS News interviewed Bozarjian on Tuesday, who said she felt violated. “He took my power, and I’m trying to take that back,” Bozarjian said Tuesday on CBS This Morning, adding, “I think what it really comes down to is that he helped himself to a part of my body.

The video has been viewed over 11 million times and a number of people on social media have been supportive of Bozarjian.

“I would say the reason why maybe it caught so much fire is because the emotion is extremely relatable for women all over the world,” she said.