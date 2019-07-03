Albert Pujols Breaks Silence on Teammate Tyler Skaggs’ Death: ‘We Have Lost an Angel’

Los Angeles Angels first baseman, Albert Pujols, took to Twitter to remember his fellow teammate Tyler Skaggs, saying, “We have lost an angel.”

I will always celebrate the life of this great guy! We have lost an Angel yesterday and we need to lift up his family in prayer…🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/meb7kNchfM — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) July 2, 2019

The 27-year-old pitcher was found unconscious in his hotel room in Texas on Monday, just hours before the teams game against the Rangers — which will reconvene on Tuesday with a moment of silence before the first pitch.

A spokesperson for the Southlake Police Department said, “This afternoon at 2:18 p.m. the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The police department does not believe any foul play is at fault or that the pitcher committed suicide, but his cause of death is still unknown at this time. Per Skaggs family request, his autopsy report will be kept private until it’s finalized in early October.

Several fans, teammates and friends have reached out via social media to share their love for the Woodland Hills, CA, native.

The Oakland A’s organization — which was the last team he played in before his passing — reached out with a statement, saying, “The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs. We appreciate his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization.”

One fan wrote, “RIP Tyler Skaggs. Prayers go out to all his friends and family during this terrible time.”

Someone else said, “Tyler Skaggs had just gotten married this past offseason. He was only 27. His life was just starting. Devastating.”

Skaggs married his wife Carli Skaggs back in December.

The Angels organization made an official statement the same day of his passing, posting, “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs was drafted to the Angels right out of high school in 2009 and then traded to the Diamondbacks a year later, then traded right back to the Angels.