Alabama vs. LSU, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Games Delayed Due to COVID-19

Two big SEC football games will not be played on Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, the SEC announced that Alabama vs. LSU and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee have been delayed due to the positive COVID-19 tests. LSU and Texas A&M are the schools dealing with the coronavirus cases, which has led to individuals in both programs being in quarantine.

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

The new dates for the two games have yet to be determined. The conference stated that Alabama vs. LSU "will need to be evaluated" since LSU has a game scheduled for Dec. 12. The SEC Championship is set to be played on Dec. 19, but all 14 SEC athletic directors agreed to use that day as a makeup date for any times that aren't playing in the title game. As of right now, the SEC Championship game would be Alabama vs. Florida.

LSU was forced to postpone because they won't meet the 53-scholarship player threshold. "Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a statement. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes.

Texas A&M said it has three active positive cases that have led to other players, coaches and staff to be in quarantine due to contact tracing guidelines. "I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. "Our football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID, the contact tracing associated with the road trip, to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well.”