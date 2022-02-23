AJ Styles Signs Massive New WWE Contract

AJ Styles is going to be with WWE for a few more years. According to Fightful Select, Styles has re-signed with WWE on a multi-year deal reportedly worth over $3 million a year. His original contract was set to expire sometime this year. Had Styles not signed the new contract, he would have been a free agent for the first time since leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fightful Select also mentioned that Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said he heard Styles was going to re-sign with WWE. It’s been reported that Styles is very happy where he is in WWE and would take a non-wrestling position with the company once his in-ring career comes to an end.

Last month, Styles spoke to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. about staying with WWE when his contract was expiring in 2019. “It was easy. I want to be here, this is the place for me,” Styles said. “If they let me I will retire here, I hope to work in WWE in some capacity when I retire. I enjoy what I do.”

Styles 44, joined WWE in 2016 after spending time in New Japan, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA Wrestling). In his six years with WWE, Styles has won the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship three times and the Raw Tag Team Championship, making him the 22nd Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Currently, Styles was seen working with NXT star Grayson Waller. For WrestleMania 38, Styles is pushing for a match against Edge.

“He’s so knowledgeable, he’s such a superstar,” Styles told Ariel Helwani, per ComicBook.com. “I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.” Styles, who is from Gainesville, Georgia, is one of the best wrestlers in Impact Wrestling history as he became the first person to become a Grand Slam Champion.