AFC Championship: Keith Urban Sends Support to Titans Despite Loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans entered Sunday’s AFC Championship with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1999 season. All they had to do was defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. The game did not pan out as they hoped, but Keith Urban is not sad. He still wants to support his favorite team.

The country superstar posted a message of support on Instagram Sunday, showing himself watching the Titans game. The video was captured a concert hall in Montana, mere hours before Urban and his band would hit the stage. However, they were spending free time watching the Titans and Chiefs battle on the massive projector screen set up behind the drum kit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s the stage we are playing on,” Urban said as he pointed at the massive video screen and laughed. “This is what’s happening right now. Go, Titans!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:05pm PST

The video posted by Urban was filmed midway through the first quarter as the Titans were holding a 10-0 lead over the Chiefs. Nashville – and this Montana venue – were filled with optimism as fans of the AFC South team were anticipating a trip to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

However, Patrick Mahomes mounted a comeback and led the Chiefs to a victory for the second week in a row. Kansas City secured a berth in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years while the Titans headed home disappointed.

Urban reacted to this loss on his Instagram Stories, saying that he was proud of the team for their effort on Sunday. He wasn’t happy about the outcome of the game, but he still loves this team.

“Titans, you came a long way and we’re so freaking proud of you guys!!!” Urban wrote on his Stories. “But man, gotta hand it to ya @chiefs – you played sooo good today!!!!!!!!!! Congrats – and good luck at the SUPERBOWL!!!!!”

While the Titans may not be happy about the AFC Championship, Urban is optimistic about the future. He envisions greatness for this team and will be locked in once again as the 2020 season starts. He is ready for his favorite team to reach the Big Game and bring the Lombardi Trophy to Nashville once and for all. It just won’t be happening this year.

(Photo Credit: John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)