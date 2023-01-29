AFC Championship 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bengals vs Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship game is a rematch from last year. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals, and the winner will head to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+ and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Bengals got off to a slow start to the 2022 season as they lost their first two games of the year. But Cincinnati picked things up as the season went on and won its last 11 games. And to make things interesting, the Bengals have had the Chiefs' number recently, winning the last three games against them, including last year's AFC Championship game.

The heavyweight rematch we’ve been waiting for.💥



Who you got heading to the Super Bowl?



📺: #CINvsKC — Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/tFNt6m4CxT — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023

"I just think we're in this game back-to-back years and I think if you would've told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy but we trusted the process," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said, per the team's official website. "Trusted the organization and the front office, and they put together a great team and great people and it got us to this point."

The Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship game for the first consecutive season. Not only that, the Chiefs are hosting the title game for as many seasons. Some experts had some doubts about the Chiefs' chances to make another run at the Super Bowl because they lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the offseason. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't miss a beat, throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season. However, Mahomes injured his ankle in last week's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he will play in the game today, the injury will be something of focus for the Chiefs and Eagles.

"I think it's just about being a competitor," Mahomes said about the injury, per ESPN. All you can do is just mentally prepare yourself and your body throughout the week, and then you get to game day and you just have to focus on the game. That's what I'll try to do is prepare my body the best I can and get to the game and just go out there and play and try to find a way to win.''