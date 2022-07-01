AEW Star Alan Angels Pens Emotional Message Following Exit

Alan Angels is now a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) expired at the end of June. On Thursday, the 24-year-old went to Twitter to send an emotional message to the fans that supported him during his time at AEW.

"I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there," Angels wrote. "I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan."

Alan Angels appreciation post being able to hang with the best of em. #AEW pic.twitter.com/S4NLjJwP4o — AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) June 29, 2022

Angels continued: " I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I'm going to grind harder than I ever have before. I'm going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today."

Angels recently spoke to Fightful and revealed that AEW officials told him they weren't going to re-sign him about "a month and a half ago." The company offered him a per-appearance, which is something he didn't want to do. The reason Angels didn't take the per-appearance was a "personal thing."

"I feel, me going on the Indies and showing people what I can really do and showing people that I am a good f—ing wrestler, I feel that will raise my stock — not saying it's impossible to do that in AEW, but I guess the perception, how fans perceive Alan Angels, is, I'm the bottom guy in Dark Order and I feel I can change that outside of AEW," Angels said per 411 Mania. "It's possible in AEW, but I feel it would take longer. On top of that, I never got to have a great Indie career. I was on the Indies for three years, got lucky, and got scooped up." Angels, who is from Atlanta, made his pro wrestling debut in 2016. During his time in AEW, Angels was part of the Dark Ordner and was designated as Five.