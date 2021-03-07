AEW Revolution 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view action Sunday night with Revolution. It's the first pay-per-view event for the promotion since Full Gear, which took place in November. The show comes after a huge AEW Dynamite show that featured Shaquille O'Neal battling in a tag team match. Revolution can be seen on traditional pay-per-view for $59.99 at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on BR/Live for $49.99 with a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The main event will be AEW World Champion Kenny Omega battling Jon Moxley for the title in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch. Moxley was champion for 277 days after defeating Chris Jericho last year. He will get his rematch against Omega who many consider as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world.

The AEW Women's World Championship is also up for grabs as current champion Hikaru Shida will take on Ryo Mizunami. Shida has been champion for 285 days and has defended her title against all types of competitors. Mizunami won the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament after beating Nyla Rose in the finals in the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championship against Jericho and MJF (The Inner Circle). The Young Bucks are arguably the best tag team in the world, but Jericho and MJF are becoming a formidable tag team that fans could get behind as champions.

Sting returns to action, teaming up with Darby Allin to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight. Cage and Starks have been trying to bring down Sting and Allin for the last few weeks, so this could be the opportunity for Sting and Allin to finally end the feud. This will be Sting's first match since 2015 when he was part of WWE.

Other matches featured are "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a Big Money Match. The winner of the match receives the loser's earnings for the first quarter of 2021. There's is also a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match that has Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. an unnamed opponent. The winner gets an AEW TNT Championship match in the future.

The final matches on the card include Miro and Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in a Tag Team match. Also, there is the Casino Tag Team Royal where 15 teams will battle for a chance to earn a future AEW World Tag Team Championship match. And the pre-show match will be a tag team bout between Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Rebel.