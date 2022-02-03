AEW Pulls Wrestler Brian Kendrick Over ‘Abhorrent’ Past Comments

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pulled Brian Kendrick from making his debut on Wednesday due to comments he previously made about the Holocaust, 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting resurfaced online, according to the New York Post. Kendrick was set to compete on AEW Dynamite against Jon Moxley after being released by WWE on Tuesday.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick,” AEW president Tony Khan tweeted before AEW Dynamite was set to air. “There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Culture Crossfire recapped a Higspots video from 2013 that included Kendrick calling the Holocaust overblown. He also falsely alleged that the Illuminati caused the 9/11 terror attacks and claimed that Michael Jackson faked his own death. He also falsely claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting was choreographed to start a civil war.

When the comments resurfaced, Kendrick issued an apology. “I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment (sic) I have caused with my words,” Kenrick wrote. “These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Kendrick, 42, has been in and out with WWE since 2000. He has also competed in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan along with his own promotion, Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling. In his WWE career, Kendrick won the Cruiserweight Championship and the WWE and World Tag Team Championship with Paul London.

“I would say I’ve always loved wrestling intensely since I was 8 years old – when I was consistently watching videotapes and recording what was on TV,” Kendrick said in a 2016 interview from James Delow, per talkSport. “But I started on TV at a really early age, which was great as I got to learn from a lot of legends, but I had to go away for a while because I took it for granted and it made me appreciate what I’d lost. I started a school and that really lit a fire under me again and rekindled that love and so having this new opportunity brought out the best in me and I hope to never lose this hunger. “