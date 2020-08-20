AEW to Have Live Fans for Aug. 27 Episode of 'AEW: Dynamite'

✖

AEW is getting very close to getting things back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the wrestling promotion announced it will sell tickets to fans for the Aug. 27 episode of AEW: Dynamite. The show will take place at Daily's Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida, and tickets will be limited as AEW will only have a crowd of 10-15% capacity.

"We've missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we’ve heard from them, they've missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person," Tony Khan, AEW President and CEO, said in a press release. "Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation. The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority." Kahn went on to say "we can’t wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history."

The way the seating will be set up is a select number of seating pods will be available in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue. For the show on Aug. 27, Daily's Place will only be at 10% capacity, which means there will be 500 fans. Going forward, a maximum crowd of 15% will be allowed as long as "safety protocols are followed meticulously."

Fans who attend the show will be required to wear face-covering that covers the nose and mouth. They also have to be physically distant from any person who is not in their pod. Before entering the amphitheater, fans will have their temperature scanned and there will be an increased number of hand sanitizing stations. Tickets will start going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The live show will air on Thursday instead of Wednesday due to the NBA playoffs airing on TNT. This works out well for AEW because they won't have to worry about any competition from WWE. And speaking of WWE, they are not ready to have live fans yet, but they will have virtual fans starting this Friday for SmackDown as they debut WWE Thundome, which is taking residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.