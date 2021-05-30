AEW Double or Nothing 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

AEW Double or Nothing is back and is considered AEW's premiere event. The first Double or Nothing took place in 2019 and was AEW's first-ever pay-per-view. Sunday's show will start at 8 p.m. ET on pay-per-view for $60. However, fans in the US can watch it through B/R live for $50. The preshow starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event of Double or Nothing will Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac for the AEW World Championship. Since December, Omega has been world champion and is also the reigning Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion. Cassidy and Pac earned a title shot after the two knocked each other out in a contender match earlier in the month.

#AEW Countdown to #DoubleOrNothing 1 Hour Special Look at 7 Matches on Loaded Pay Per View Card!https://t.co/DwBSOoEb4W#AEWDoN is LIVE tomorrow night at 8e/5p on all major providers, @brlive and @FiteTV in the U.K. and internationally pic.twitter.com/bLBAMbDrD8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2021

The AEW Women's World Championship is also on the line as Hikaru Shida will face Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Shida has been champion for over the year, winning the title at Double or Nothing on May 23, 2020. Baker was named the No. 1 contender earlier this month.

The Young Bucks are the AEW World Tag Team Champions and will defender their titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. This feud began in April when the Young Bucks attacked Moxley and Kingston and aligned themselves with Omega. Moxley and Kingston were then challenged by the Young Bucks to a match at Double or Nothing a few weeks ago

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz), will face The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) in a Stadium Stampede match. If the Inner Circle loses they will have to disband as a team forever. This comes after The Pinnacle defeated the Inner Circle in a Blood and Guts match on May 5.

Cody Rhodes will be in action as he will face Anthony Ogogo, who made his debut in March. Ogogo is a former professional boxer who won a bronze medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics. Another Singles match fans are looking forward to is "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Gage. Page could make a run at the world title if he earns a win.

The rest of the card features Sting and Darby Allin taking on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. The AEW TNT Championship will be on the line as Miro (champion) will face Lance Archer. And the signature match of the show, the Casino Battle Royale, will feature Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. Preston "10" Vance vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. another opponent to be announced. The winner will get an AEW World Championship match in the future.