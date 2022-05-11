AEW Star Chris Jericho Reveals If 'Judas' Entrance Theme Might Change (Exclusive)

✖

AEW star Chris Jericho takes to the ring each week on Dynamite (TBS) and Rampage (TNT) while his band Fozzy's song "Judas" plays, compelling fans to take to their feet and sing along. With the band having just debuted their newest album, Boombox —which includes a number of songs that could easily be great entrance music for his newest troop of sports entertainers, the Jericho Appreciation Society — some fans might wonder if Judas is at risk of being changed. Well, everyone can rest assured that the epic song isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and that comes straight from the mouth of Jericho himself.

"I think we talked about that before the JAS started and Rich [Ward, Fozzy guitarist] and I even did a remix of 'Judas' to kind of cut down a little bit of the singalong, but my boss, [AEW founder] Tony Khan, wasn't feeling it, and I kind of agree with him because 'Judas' is kind of transcended heel or babyface," Jericho explained, revealing how the song has become an important part of the wrestling promotion's events and weekly tv offerings. "It's a unique moment in our show that nobody else has. And it was organically created by the fans. They like singing 'Judas.' It's part of the AEW experience."

The heavy metal frontman went on to offer a comparison, saying, "For us not to play 'Judas' would be like going to a Megadeth set and Dave's getting clever and doesn't play 'Holy Wars.' And you're like, 'What the f— man? That's the one I wanted to hear.' 'Well, you've heard it so much. You really want to hear it again?' It's like, 'Yes, we want to hear it again. We want to hear Judas. We want to sing along with it.'"

Jericho continued "I get people all the time [saying], 'But we are a heel now. They shouldn't be singing along.' Okay, great. So one week I take it away. 'F— you' and people boo. And then what do I have? What's my entrance after that? Let's say we used another Fozzy song. It's not the same. So I think 'Judas' is evergreen at this point. And I understand the reason why, and I agree with it to an extent." Fozzy fans can hear the whole Boombox album right now. Click here to find streaming options, as well as physical copies.