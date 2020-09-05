AEW All Out: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

All Elite Wrestling will take center stage on Saturday night. After two consecutive weeks of WWE pay-per-views, AEW will look to give fans a show with All Out. With 10 matches on the card, AEW is looking to put on one of the best shows of 2020. All Out will air on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with a pre-show. The main show will start at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the show via the B/R Live for $49.99. Fans can access B/R Live through iOS and Android devices. B/R Live can also be seen via Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

The main event for All Out is MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Moxley has been champion since February after beating Chris Jericho at Revolution. Moxley joined AEW in May of last year after his contract in WWE expired in April. Since leaving WWE for AEW, Moxley has been on a roll as he was recently named the No. 1 wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. However, MJF is one of the hottest young stars in pro wrestling. He hasn't lost a match since joining AEW last year and was named pro wrestling's Rookie of the Year by CBS Sports in 2019.

Jericho will be in action as he will face Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match. This means the winner needs to either pin, submit or toss their opponent into a tank of mimosa. When talking to Sports Illustrated, Jericho explained why this match will be one the most important in his career.

"To me, Mimosa Mayhem is more important than most matches I’ve had, because this is the first time there’s ever been one," Jericho said. The former AEW Champion then mentioned he was the first Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber and Ambrose Asylum match. I have to be very creative about how we do this match because it's the first one. It has to be memorable, it has to be good and it has to be unique. That's what this was created to be."

AEW World Tag Team champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page will take on FTR with the titles on the line. AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in a cross-promotion match. All Out will also feature the 21-man Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a chance to face the AEW World Champion. The Young Bucks, who many considered the best tag team in the world, will face Jurassic Express while The Dark Order will take on Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky and The Natural Nightmares. Matt Hardy will be in action against Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules match, and Britt Baker will face Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match on the pre-show.