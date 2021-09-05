AEW All Out 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back with a big pay-per-view. All Out returns for the third time and features the return of CM Punk. He made his return last month on AEW: Rampage and will compete in his first match since leaving WWE in 2014. All Out will air on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on pay-per-view through major cable providers. It will also stream through Bleacher Report and FITE TV.

Last month, Punk challenged Darby Allin to a match at All Out. While appearing on WFAN Sports Radio this past week, Punk explained why he made his return to pro wrestling. "There's a dozen good reasons to come back, but if you really look at the landscape of things, when I left there was no AEW," Punk said. "A lot of people assumed that I probably would have went straight there. Watching them make a huge splash on the scene two years ago, and grow into this company with TNT firmly behind them…watching for two years and seeing how everything developed and realizing that this place is possibly all I ever wanted in professional wrestling, so really the question is why wouldn't I go there now."

Along with Punk being in action against Allin, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will defend his title against Christian Cage. In the premiere episode of AEW: Rampage, Cage beat Omega to win the Impact World Championship. It's not likely Cage will win again, but this has the makings to be the match of the night. The Young Bucks will put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Lucha Brothers. Both teams are two of the best in the world, and while The Bucks have been strong, Sunday could be an opportunity for Lucha Brothers to make a name for themselves.

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will defend her title against Kris Statlander. Sunday will be the time where Baker proves that she's the best in the AEW and one of the best female wrestlers in the world. Another notable match is Chris Jericho vs. MJF, where if Jericho loses, he will never wrestle. The two have been after each other for the last few months, and it looks like it will finally end on Sunday night.

The rest of the card features Miro defending his TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston, while Paul Wight will face QT Marshall. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face Satoshi Kojima, and there will also be a 21-woman Casino Battle Royal where the winner earns a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.