AEW: 4 Wrestlers Just Exited the Company

Four All Elite Wrestling (stars) are no longer with the company. According to Fightful Select, Stu Grayson is out at AEW as his contract has expired. He was removed from the AEW roster page along with Marko Stunt, Jack Evans and Joey Janela. Fightful Select said all four are no longer on AEW's roster and it wasn't a mistake, which was speculated online.

It was also reported that AEW reached out to Grayson and offered him a new contact. But the terms were not reached when his contract expired on May 1. Fightful Select notes that it's possible Grayson could return to AEW down the road. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio gave more information on Grayson's departure from AEW.

Talent and staff we've spoken to are under the impression Stu Grayson's AEW deal has expired, but there's more than meets the eye with this one.



"He was removed from the roster page and the story that I'm getting is his contract expired, which is the same as Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Jack Evans whose names were removed from the roster page because their contracts expired," Meltzer said, per Inside the Ropes. "The only word kinda going around is that they failed to come to terms on a new agreement.

"I don't know if that means they're still talking or if that was one of the decisions made not to renew him. I can see it in a sense that they have so many guys on the roster and he's been there for three years and there's just so many guys. But on the flip side, Joey Janela wanted out, Marko Stunt kind of wasn't used anymore. Jack Evans was good, but the thing with Stu Grayson is in the ring, the guy's great. […] But he wasn't a guy that got over great but as a technical wrestler he was really, really good."

Grayson, 33, joined AEW in 2019 after spending time at various promotions, including Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. During his time in AEW, Grayson was a member of The Dark Order. Last year, Grayson appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and was asked if he would ever join WWE. "Funny enough for me, when I started was in 2004 or 2005," Grayson said, per 411 Mania. "What I was watching the most was TNA because that was the golden years of the X-Division with guys like AJ [Styles] and Christopher Daniels, and I looked at them and I was like, 'Oh, those guys are my size. I could do this. That's the place for me.' So, WWE was never even an option for me either. I didn't really think about it."