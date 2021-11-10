Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Headed to Jail After Bar Fight

Adam “Pacman” Jones is heading back to jail. According to TMZ Sports, the former NFL star cornerback received a jail sentence for his role in a bar fight earlier this year. The incident happened in Cincinnati on Feb. 15 when Jones was at Clutch OTR. Police claimed that Jones snapped on venue staffers and got into a brawl with employees. It’s also reported that Jones knocked out a bouncer during the fight.

At the time, Jones said he was acting in self-defense and “did what I needed to do.” He was arrested and later hit with two misdemeanor assault charges. Officials said Jones, 38, closed out the case this week. The former Cincinnati Bengals star pleaded no contest to the two charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. However, 150 of those days are suspended, which means Jones will only spend 30 days in jail as long he stays out of trouble. TMZ Sports said Jones is set to report to jail on Nov. 29.

This is not the first run-in with the law for Jones. In 2019, Jones was arrested and charged with felony intimidation, felony battery against an officer along with several other misdemeanors at Rising Star Bar Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, as mentioned by 247Sports. Authorities said at the time Jones was cheating while playing a table game. He was banned from Rising Star Casino and spent 10 days in jail. He was also forced to stay away from alcohol for 18 months.

Jones was drafted No. 6 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2005. He spent three seasons with the Titans before joining the Dallas Cowboys for one season. After being out of the NFL in 2009, Jones signed with the Bengals in 2010 and was with the team for eight seasons. He signed with Denver Broncos in 2018 and retired from the NFL in 2019.

“I’m content,” Jones told ESPN at the time. “I had a hell of a run doing it. I’m at the point where I didn’t feel I would be top level if I tried to play now. I’m happy and I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and the kids.” Jones was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2014. He finished his career with 507 tackles, 17 interceptions and eight total touchdowns.