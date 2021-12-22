Aaron Rodgers Blasted by Social Media for Wearing Anti-Cancel Culture Hoodie

Aaron Rodgers is making it clear he is against the cancel culture. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers was spotted wearing a black hoodie with the words “Cancel Culture, crossed out on the front. This comes shortly after he expressed his frustrations for being attacked for being unvaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The one frustration that I have in all of this throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been a conversation around health, as far as giving people things to think about as far as how to be healthier, as far as your diet, vitamins and exercise,” Rodgers said on the show. He continued by saying: “The other thing that hasn’t been talked about is treatments. The other thing that hasn’t been talked about is treatments.

Rodgers’ statements come as the NFL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among multiple teams due to the Omicron variant. Three games from Week 15 were rescheduled to later in the week because of the number of players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here’s a look at social media taking aim at Rodgers for his hoodie.

Here’s a look at the hoodie and the conversation. One person responded: “I’m disappointed. Actual medical professionals and scientists are talking about actual legitimate treatment options. You don’t see us telling you guys how to throw a football.”

Another person wrote: “The one frustration I have throughout all this is that Aaron Rodgers has never been cancelled despite complaining about it 24/7 in my newsfeed.”

One person said: “FEMA is sending a disaster relief team from the Navy to Green Bay to help with overrun hospitals and you’re still giving [Aaron Rodgers] a platform to whine about cancel culture (as if that’s the issue here) and special healthcare treatments he’s rich enough to afford. Come on.”

Another person responded: “Thank you!! Finally, someone said it. Or that he would ever be smarter than the countless researchers and doctors working in the actual Field? Did he manage to complete an MD, residency, fellowship, and Ph.D somewhere we missed?”

It’s clear that not too many people are accepting that Rodgers is a victim of cancel culture since he continues to play for the Packers. But Rodgers is passionate about how the NFL is dealing with COVID-19 and its protocols.

Sports journalist Chirs Williamson wrote: “Aaron Rodgers is a victim of cancel culture. It’s so obvious but people refuse to accept it. Just look at how hard the NFL and the Packers have come down on him. No longer can make any money.”

And this fan wrote: “Aaron Rodgers thinks he is a victim of cancel culture while still playing football and appearing on one of the most popular podcasts every week…Colin Kaepernick is over here like “huh…ain’t that a b—.”