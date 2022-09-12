Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Scandal Mocked During His 'Sundae Conversation' Interview

Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Sep. 11 episode of Sundae Conversations, which featured a humorous interview with Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley. The Green Bay Packers quarterback engaged with Pressley in a 6-minute exchange covering topics like Rodger's age, immunization drama, State Farm insurance, drafting Jordan Love, tattoos, how to offend a Wisconsinite, and his long locks.

Nonetheless, Pressley threw him a vaccination question in the first minute, and Rodgers mocked it in the second. "I don't think though you like jeopardy," Pressley remarked, to which Rodgers replied, "I do." Pressley continued, "What is a word that sounds like vaccinated but doesn't mean it?" After a brief pause, the athlete answered, "Immunized?" Then, after a moment, he added, "what is," to which Pressley responded, "correct." Rodgers then fist bumped Barstool Sports personality Glenny Balls.

The NFL star came under fire last summer after claiming that he was "immunized" against Covid-19. It emerged late last year that he was not vaccinated and had declared immunization based on an alternative treatment provided by his doctor. As a result, the NFL fined him for violating its Covid protocol and misrepresenting his inoculation status to the league and his teammates. Rodgers has since embraced a personal crusade against what he calls his own "cancel culture casket" while advocating for the discredited Covid remedy of Ivermectin.

Rodgers' trademark move, however, has been to distance himself from conflict even as he encourages cultural discontent. "I can say with honesty to my detractors and haters, I don't have bitterness towards you, I have nothing but love and appreciation for where you're at in your life and all the different emotions that impact our personalities and our decision-making and our belief system on a day-to-day basis," he told former footballer and wrestling commentator Pat McAfee on his radio show last week.

Pressley also set Rodgers up to take a shot at NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell in the interview, asking him the awkwardly worded question, "What makes you the most mad about being in the NFL?" Rodgers responded, "Probably the Commissioner. It's the hugs at the draft that just..." as he shook his head.

Goodell's tenure as commissioner has come under controversy with players, owners, and fans. He lost favor for his 2007 NFL Personal Conduct Policy, which led to subsequent player fines and suspensions. Additionally, Goodell was criticized in 2018 for instituting a new policy that required all players to stand during the national anthem or give them the option to stay in the locker room. As a result, players protesting the anthem on the field would be subject to discipline from the NFL, including the teams as a whole. However, after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, he recanted that position, encouraging players to express their views more freely.