Aaron Rodgers Trolls Davante Adams for Hall of Fame Comment

Aaron Rodgers had some fun with his former teammate as the Green Bay Packers start training camp. While speaking to reporters, the Packers' star quarterback was asked about wide receiver Allen Lazard possibly replacing Davante Adams as the No. 1 receiver. That's when Rodgers trolled Adams for his Hall of Fame comment he made for his new quarterback Las Vegas Raiders quarter Derek Carr.

"It's always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer," Rodgers said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "From Davante to Allen, it's going to be a transition, but he's capable of a lot. The way things have gone with the reps, the guys that we've had here and the targets that we've doled out, he hasn't had a ton of opportunities.

"Since his first day here, he's turned heads. So it's not surprising to see him go out and have a really consistent day today. But he's been working hard. He has a lot to prove, I think, to himself and other people, maybe to the team as well. I like a hungry Allen Lazard. It'll be an adjustment for us, but I'm happy with Day 1."

Adams made headlines last week when said he was going from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another when comparing Rodgers to Carr. He later clarified his comments, saying, "What I meant to say was even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it's an adjustment. "Even if it is Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there's going to be an adjustment. I wasn't saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek."

Adams was traded to the Raiders this offseason and signed a five-year, $141 million contract, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at the time of the signing. He is reunited with Carr as they both played college football at Fresno State. Adams is coming off a career year, catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Packers in 2021. In the last four seasons, Adams has recorded at least 111 receptions and 1,300 yards three times. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro First Team twice.