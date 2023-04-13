Aaron Rodgers' Trade to the Jets: What's Taking So Long?

When Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to play for the New York Jets last month, many thought a trade between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers was going to happen very soon. But it's been nearly a month since Rodgers made his announcement on The Pat McAfee Show, and it's not clear when a deal will get done. Several factors are playing into the situation.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said Rodgers' words did not help with the trade talks between the Jets and Packers. "It's at a ridiculous standstill ... depending on what your vantage point is right now," Robinson told the Wilde and Tausch show on ESPN Madison radio, per Sports Illustrated. "The Packers are holding out for what they want right now and that's a problem I think with the Jets and more specifically with Jets ownership. So where it is, Green Bay is stuck on an asking price of a two [second-round draft pick] this year, a straight-shot one [first-round pick] next year, so no graduation schedule attached to it, and they would be willing to do the 2025…some sort of a draft asset give back if for some reason Aaron Rodgers doesn't play in '24. And the Jets, and Woody Johnson specifically, are just not going to do it."

Rodgers' offseason has been challenging. After a difficult 2022 season that included the Packers missing the playoffs, Rodgers teased retirement before revealing he wanted to play for the Jets. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback has talked about retiring from the NFL for the last two years, and the Jets are looking to protect themselves if Rodgers decided to not play in 2024.

That said, a trade could be coming soon. With the NFL Draft taking place and the end of April, both teams could lock down and hammer out a deal before or during the draft since the Packers will need depth at the quarterback position. Jordan Love will be the starter if Rodgers is traded and could use an early-round pick on a young QB. Rodgers, 39, has been with the Packers since 2005 but became the starter in 2008. Along with winning four MVP awards, Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2010 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times.