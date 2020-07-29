Aaron Rodgers Started Drinking Tequila After Packers Drafted Jordan Love

✖

Aaron Rodgers understands why the Green Bay Packers drafted former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round back in April, but he was still a little disappointed with the decision. The Packers' starting quarterback and two-time NFL MVP recently talked to Kyle Brandt on the Ringer podcast and revealed his reaction to the team's pick. The first thing Rodgers did was prepare himself for what was going to be a long night.

"I love scotch, but I've been drinking some sipping tequila as well," Rodgers said. "Once I got that text I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers, and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling and there was going to be the, 'Hey, is everything fine? You OK?' ‘Yeah, I'm fine.'" Rodgers went on to say that he knows the NFL is a business and the Packers decided to find his replacement while they had the chance.

"Like I said, I wasn't elated by the pick especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we’re a couple players away, but at the same time I understand it’s a business. I know that the reality," Rodgers added. Love will not be the Packers' starting quarterback right away, as Rodgers is still playing at a high level. However, Rodgers is 36 years old, and the situation is a little similar to when Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and Brett Favre was the starting QB. The only difference is Favre talked about retiring at the time while Rodgers is looking to play into his 40s.

"And the next day I called Jordan because I just wanted to make sure he knew that, you know — I know what he was thinking," Rodgers said. "I know what he was going through. The last thing you want is to deal with any negativity around realizing a childhood dream. I just told him, 'Congrats, man. I understand what you’re going through man, it’s super exciting. I'm excited to work with you.' Which I am."

Along with the two MVP awards, Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in the 2010 season. He's also an eight-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's all-time leader in passer rating. Earlier this year, Rodgers was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team with Tom Brady.