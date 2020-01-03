Aaron Rodgers Shares Rare Photos of ‘Adventures’ With Danica Patrick in 2019 Throwback

Aaron Rodgers is heading into 2020 with a lot of momentum. He has led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record this season and they will be playing in the second round of the playoffs next weekend. But before Rodgers can move forward, the two-time NFL MVP is looking back at some of his best moments from 2019. A good amount of the photos included him with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick and he talks about his experiences in the caption.

“Here are some of my favorite pics from 2019,” Rodgers wrote. “From France to Mexico, Green Bay, Red Rocks and Pebble Beach, it was a fun year of travel, friends, funny outfits, reunions, and adventures with [Danica]. I’m excited for the 5th different decade of my life I get to experience, and for the amazing people I get to spend my days with. Happy New Year to all…”

A number of Rodgers’ fans responded to the post, but Packers legend and former teammate Brett Favre was the first to show him love. In the comments section, Favre wrote: “Proud of you brother!!! May be your best season yet.”

“Happy NEW YEAR,” one fan wrote. “I hope 2020 starts with the trip to Miami. Here’s to more good times and adventures in 2020.

“[Please] clutch up in playoffs and [thanks] for giving the packers another great season [thanks] Aaron,” another fan wrote.

“You are a great role model and class act,” a third fan added. I’ll be rooting for you in the playoffs.

Things have been going well for Rodgers lately and Patrick has been there every step of the way. Patrick has been one of the Packers’ biggest fans as she has attended nearly every game. And Rodgers has been very supportive of Patrick as he was recently a guest on her podcast. Patrick was excited about interviewing Rodgers, but she also admitted she was nervous.

“I have to say, I was a little nervous about it!” Patrick wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes when you are really close to someone it makes it harder to know where to start, where to draw the line, or what people already know about them. But there is something magical that happens when you make an effort to combine interesting topics about that person and then very intentionally and attentively invite them to elaborate. I defiantly learned things I didn’t know about his childhood and experiences he has had throughout his life. It just goes to show that we can always get to know our partner better.”