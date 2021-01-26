Aaron Rodgers Sets Record Straight on 'Uncertain' Future Comment, Says There's No Reason 'I Wouldn't Be Back'

✖

Aaron Rodgers jsut explained what he meant when it comes to his "uncertain" future with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time NFL MVP appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed what he said after the Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship on Sunday wasn't anything different from what he said in the past. Rodgers said he was giving "real answers" at the time because "ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control."

"After the season that I had, potentially winning MVP, and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said. "But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. To make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kinda nuts."

Rodgers is right when it comes to noting being absolute in the NFL. He would love to finish his career in Green Bay but knows it's very possible that won't happen, especially with the Packers drafting Jordan Love in the first round last year. Rodgers is under contract for the next three seasons, so odds are he's not leaving in 2021.

Rodgers' comments on Sunday came from an emotional place. For the first time in his career, Rodgers played an NFC Championship game on his home field, and the Packers came up short. When talking to reporters, Rodgers showed his frustration for losing the game.

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said, as reported by NFL.com. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it." Rodgers is 37 years old and is still playing at a high level. He's likely going to win the MVP award for the 2020 season after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions.