NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Packers vs. Lions

It's Thanksgiving, which means the NFL is ready to take over the day with three divisional games. Kicking things off will be the Green Bay Packers taking on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The game will start at 12:30 p.m. ET and air on Fox. Fans can also stream the game on NFL+.

The Packers (4-6) are a team in transition as they have moved on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love has taken over as the starting QB and has had his ups and downs. Through 10 games, Love has completed 60 percent of his passes and thrown for 2,331 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 83.8 passer rating. He's coming off a game against the Los Angeles Chargers where he threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 victory. When Love took on the Lions earlier this year, he threw for 246 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 34-20 loss.

It was a WILD ending in Detroit on #MaddenThanksgiving last year.



What's in store for 2023? 🦃🏈



📺: #GBvsDET — Thanksgiving Day 12:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7Ia6cHrQbw — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

"I think he's just proving all of us right," Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said after the game against the Chargers on Sunday, per ESPN. We've seen what he's capable of doing since the moment he got the starting job. Obviously, we knew that there was gonna be some adversity that we were gonna face and whatnot, but he just keeps on chugging along, and I think he has a bright future."

The Lions (8-2) have the second-best record in the NFC and have won seven of their last eight games. Quarterback Jared Goff has had a strong campaign, completing percent of his passes for 2,734 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best in the league, catching 73 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns. Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been anchoring the defense with 5.5 sacks and one interception.

This is the first time since 1962 that the Lions have started a season 8-2. "That's a long time," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said when asked about the statistic, per the team's official website. "Look, it's something we talked about before the season. Not, 'Hey, let's get so many wins since the 1962 season,' but just let's make the most of this season. We have a chance to do something special and let's take it one week at a time."