Joe Biden Inserts Himself Into Aaron Rodgers Vaccine Drama

Joe Biden has a message for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The president was recently in Kentucky speaking to tornado victims. He was seen talking to a woman wearing a Packers cap and shirt and sent a message to Rodgers through her.

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” Biden said off-camera. The woman and other people around her began to laugh. And while Biden was joking, he is likely encouraging Rodgers to get the COVID-19 vaccine with it being the holiday season. Rodgers told reporters in August that he was “immunized,” leading to everyone believing that is vaccinated. But once he tested positive for COVID-19 in November, the league deemed him as unvaccinated after taking alternate treatment.

“At the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show in early November. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one size fits all for everybody.’”

Rodgers’ COVID-19 diagnosis led to him missing one game. Before returning to the lineup, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and admitted to misleading people about his “immunized” quote. “I share an opinion that polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways.”

Rodgers is currently dealing with a toe injury that could require surgery. He has led the Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. Rodgers is coming off an MVP season and could win the award again as he has thrown for 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions.