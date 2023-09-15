Aaron Rodgers Retiring? New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh Weighs In

With Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury during his New York Jets debut on Monday night, some people were wondering if he was going to announce his retirement soon. It would be a surprising move since Rodgers came to the Jets to help the team win a Super Bowl after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. And when Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Rodgers' future, he thinks Rodgers will be back with the team next year.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out," Saleh said, per the Jets' official website. "He's working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about." Saleh went on to say that he hopes Rodgers returns to the team in some capacity this season. "It's important for him," Saleh said. "I think it's the mental health and healing. I think that's very important, but his presence, his words, his verbiage, like I've said he's as much of a football coach as he is a player.

"I think I speak for everyone in the organization, we all want him here, we all want him to be connected, and I think he wants to be here. But again, that is something we will continue to talk about. Just trying to let him breathe and give him some time to digest everything that's happened."

On Wednesday, Rodgers went to Instagram to tease his return to the Jets after tearing his Achilles tendon. "Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc.," Rodgers wrote in the Instagram post. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0." Rodgers has put together a first-ballot Hall of Fame career in his 18 NFL seasons. As a member of the Packers, the star quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl win and was named NFL MVP four times.