Aaron Rodgers Responds to Rumor of Him Boycotting Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers is setting the record straight about a recent rumor about him. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about the rumor of him boycotting the Super Bowl. Rodgers said it’s the “dumbest thing I’ve heard” and “so ridiculously off-base.”

“I’ve given a lot less f —the last couple years but one thing I do give a major f— about is ridiculous narratives about me,” Rodgers said, per Pro Football Talk. “That topic that was brought up is so ridiculously stupid. . . . Like do I have an issue with some of the protocols? Of course. But I would never even joke about this. It’s the dumbest f— thing. It’s so dumb I wouldn’t even joke about it, that’s how dumb it is.”

This stems from a segment on the New York sports radio station WFAN. Last week, morning host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason had his co-host Gregg Giannotti read a text from a person claiming that he heard from Rodgers’ “direct circle.” The text said that Rodgers has a plan to sit out the Super Bowl due to his frustrations with the NFL and its COVID-19 protocols. Esiason and Giannotti said they were being pranked, but that didn’t stop Rodgers from responding on Twitter.

“Why would I play in, to the majority of people, a meaningless Week 18 game and then what I care about and train for in the offseason, and focus on during the season, and manifest thoughts to my teammates to have this on our mind, winning a Super Bowl?” Rodgers said. “You think I would do all that and play in a meaningless game to most people in Week 18 and then boycott the Super Bowl? You don’t know me.”

When it comes down to it, Rodgers will need to get to the Super Bowl first before boycotting it. The Packers clinched the No. 1 spot in the NFC side of the playoffs, meaning the team has a bye this week. They will play in the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend and face the lowest-seeded team remaining. Rodgers is looking to play in the second Super Bowl of his career. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2011 (for the 2010 season).