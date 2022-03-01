Aaron Rodgers and Packers Working on New Contract Amid Trade Talks, According to Report

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready if Aaron Rodgers returns to the team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers and the Packers are working on a new contract to make him the highest player in the NFL if he does decide to stay in Green Bay and not leave or retire. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Rodgers has yet to decide on his future in the league.

There were reports that Rodgers was seeking $50 million per year. But when the star quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show last week, Rodgers said the reports are “categorically false.” The NFL’s highest-paid player is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in July 2020.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me, it’s best for the team, and it’s best for all parties involved to get this behind us,” Rodgers said to McAfee. “There’s conversations to be had and a few more things to contemplate, but it won’t be long. I’m not going to hold anyone hostage in this. I’m not going to do that. Obviously, I want to feel assertive about it, and when I do, I’ll make a decision, and we’ll move on and move forward.”

Rodgers has had a good run with the Packers in his career. He led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and has won four NFL MVP awards since 2011. His last two MVP awards came in the previous two years, and he has led the Packers to the NFC Championship game twice during the previous three seasons. The best place for Rodgers to win a Super Bowl could be in Green Bay. But if the team doesn’t re-sign superstar wide Davante Adams, who will be a free agent later this month, it could lead to Rodgers moving on.

“Obviously, he’s going through his process,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters last week, per ESPN. “I think the one thing that I know for sure is Aaron takes this stuff very seriously. His performance and what he brings to our football team on so many different levels, he puts a lot into that, and he knows how much work it takes during the offseason to prepare himself to give to our team what he does. So I think he’s going through his process right now to get himself ready to make sure he knows that he wants to do that because I don’t think it’s easy what he does to prepare for a season.”