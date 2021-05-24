Aaron Rodgers Spotted Singing and Dancing in Hawaii Before Skipping Packers Workout

✖

Aaron Rodgers was seen singing and dancing in Hawaii just days before skipping the Green Bay Packers organized team activity session on Monday. TMZ obtained a video of Rodgers partying in Kapalua two days before the start of the Packers' third phase of offseason workouts. Hawaiian artist Akoni spoke to TMZ about the night and said Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley showed up at the restaurant where he was playing a gig (look at the video here).

"He seemed like he was in a good place," Akoni says. "He seemed happy, which was good." Rodgers and Woodley were also there with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh. Akoni also said the group came up to him, requested songs, sang and danced, which led to Akoni recording the group in action on his phone.

Rodgers does look happy on his vacation with Woodley. It also looks like he's not worried about his current situation with the Packers. One thing to note about Rodgers missing OTAs is the workouts are not mandatory. However, Rodgers is one of the 19 players who are eligible to get a big bonus to attend the workouts. That won't be the case for Rodgers and he has missed two many sessions throughout the offseason. Regardless, the Packers are working hard to get Rodgers back with the team after a report came out that stated he's not coming back to Green Bay next season.

"Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a letter to Packers fans earlier this month. "We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years."

Rodgers has been with the Packers since being drafted by the team in 2005. He became the starter in 2008 and has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and has won three NFL MVP awards.