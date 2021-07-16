Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

✖

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.

What Fowler reported echoes what former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk had to say about Rodgers. Hawks was on the Pat McAfee Show this week and said that Rodgers will be back with the Packers, meaning he will report to training camp at the end of the month.

“He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?” Hawk said. “Aaron looks great. He seems mentally in a good spot.” Hawk also said Rodgers won't get traded despite the rumors. “What have I said from the start? I said, ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else,’” Hawk said. “I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but yeah, I feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

At this point of the offseason, it would be hard to trade a quarterback like Rodgers. With training camp only a couple of weeks away, it would be challenging for a new quarterback to learn a new offensive system and be ready to play by the start of the season in September. However, even though it's likely Rodgers will play for the Packers this season, it doesn't mean everything is okay.

"Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay," Rodgers said when talking to Kenny Mayne in May. "An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way." Rodgers has been away from the Packers all offseason. He didn't take part in any offseason workouts including the team's mandatory minicamp in June.