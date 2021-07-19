Vikings Legend John Randle Takes Shot at Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers Drama (Exclusive)

✖

The situation with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has dominated the NFL headlines this offseason, causing everyone to wonder what will happen when training camp starts. But for Minnesota Vikings legendary defensive lineman John Randle, he has some ideas of what Rodgers should do during the 2021 season amid the controversy. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Randle takes a shot at the Packers for the Rodgers drama.

"I can see him trying to come back but I think one of the issues that came up was when they decided to go draft that quarterback," Randle told PopCulture. "We all believed that Aaron Rogers wanted another receiver, and drafting that quarterback was more or less a slap in the face. And for an organization of the Green Bay Packers, you just wonder, 'Why would you even do or attempt to do something to Mr. MVP?' But that's the Green Bay Packers. If they want, they can call me up and I can help them make up the decisions for that organization."

Randle also thinks that if Rodgers is not with the team this season, they will be in trouble, which is something he doesn't mind seeing. "He's the leader of that team and not having him on that team, really puts that team into a funk, not having the guy who's always been there for everybody to look up to," Randle stated. "We've seen him play injured and hurt to take that team to the next level. But I have to say, it's kind of — he just got engaged, got the new wife, and she's in California. I just personally think he should go to California, and just stay there with her and just enjoy the Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive, and I think just putting the Green Bay Packers behind him would be a good decision."

Randle is speaking like a true Vikings player, and with this year's squad looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, Rodgers not playing for the Packers would give them a major advantage. However, Randle is confident the 2021 Vikings can do some big things.

"I think Aaron Rogers should definitely wait another six months to decide to come back to the Green Bay Packers," Randle stated. "But I think overall, we're on the right track. We've got a lot of guys that we brought back. We brought in Patrick Peterson. So I look for us to having a successful season because, for me, the offense scores points, but we all know defense wins games."