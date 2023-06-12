Aaron Rodgers Goes Viral for His Appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards

Aaron Rodgers continues to enjoy life in New York. The 39-year-old NFL quarterback was spotted at the 2023 Tony Awards with his New York Jets teammate C.J. Uzomah. The two were on the red carpet at the United Palace, and Rodgers was wearing a metallic brown suit. Rodgers' appearance at the Tony Awards went viral as many wondered why he was there.

One person on Twitter wrote, "Sorry, did I just see Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys?" There were others who were asking the same question while another person said that Rodgers at Tony's makes him a "real New Yorker." This comes after Rodgers was seen dancing at the Taylor Swift concert in New Jersey last month.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he just spotted a member of his family at the Tonys. pic.twitter.com/vV6ZihF1YL — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 12, 2023

Earlier this year, Rodgers was traded to the Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers had a lot of success in Green Bay, and the Jets are hoping he can get the team to become a Super Bowl contender. Only time will tell if that will happen, but Rodgers is enjoying his time so far with the Jets.

"The last six weeks have been the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers told reporters last week. "Fun to come to work, a great quarterback room. Working with everybody was a lot of fun." Rodgers, who led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season, likes the direction the Jets are heading.

Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah are at the Tonys tonight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HjWoZ544jD — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 12, 2023

"I like where we're at," Rodgers said, adding: "We take it pretty slow, get some simple things and will start to amp up when camp comes [in mid-July]. Some of the young guys have been a surprise, you have to temper things, but 16 [WR Jason Brownlee] and 82 [WR Irvin Charles] had nice camps as rookies. A lot of guys flashed. Irv had a nice day today. I'm excited to get Randall and Mecole and [Tyler] Conklin and Breece [Hall] back, a lot of guys who are part of the offense we haven't seen. But the guys we've had have done some nice things."

The 2023 Tony Awards aired on CBS and Pluto TV on Sunday, June 11, and was hosted by Ariana DeBose. The musical Kimberly Akimbo won five Tony Awards while another musical Some Like It Hot and the play Leopoldstadt won four.