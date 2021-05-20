Major Update on Aaron Rodgers' Future With Green Bay Packers

✖

It looks like the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could be getting better. ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano appeared on the show Get Up and talked about Rodgers' current situation in Green Bay. He said the two parties have talked about a new contract.

"There have been conversations between Aaron Rodgers camp and the Packers about a new contract," Graziano said. "When you look at the Packers and the way they do business, the willingness to do a new contract tells you they're willing to bend a little bit in Aaron Rodgers' direction, whether Ron Wolf likes it or not. It's just a question of what that number is and is it high enough to get him back. Do they have to something with Jordan Love to convince him that he's no longer a threat to his long-term future there? So certainly not resolved and not necessarily close to being resolved, but right now, the Packers' mindset is more about finding a way back to Aaron Rodgers as their starter vs. moving on from him."

With less than four months away from the 2021 regular season kicking off, the Packers have time to get a deal done with Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his current contract. While Rodgers hasn't spoken publicly about the situation, Packers coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear he wants Rodgers under center this fall.

"I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday during the team's rookie minicamp. "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day." At the end of the 2020 season, Rodgers hinted at his future with the Packers not being very clear.

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously, there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it." Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past decade. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and has also won three NFL MVP awards.