Four-Time Pro Bowl Running Back Teams up With Aaron Rodgers, Signs With Jets

Aaron Rodgers will have a new weapon when the 2023 NFL kicks off next month. The New York Jets have agreed to terms with running back Dalvin Cook on a deal. According to ESPN, Cook is signing a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million. Cook, 28, was released from the Minnesota Vikings on June 8 after being named to the Pro Bowl for the last four seasons. In 2022, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two scores.

"I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don't mind," Cook said during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, per the Jets official website. "I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page."

We’ve agreed to terms with RB Dalvin Cook.



📰 https://t.co/BvdAp3pQrw pic.twitter.com/mPewUiK3RH — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 15, 2023

Cook was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings. He only played in four games during his rookie season due to an ACL tear. He returned in 2018 and rushed for 615 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. 2019 was a breakout year for Cook, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 519 yards. 2020 might be Cook's best season, rushing for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he also caught 44 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. In 2021, Cook rushed for 1,1159 yards and six touchdowns while tallying 34 receptions for 224 yards.

Cook is another big name the Jets added on offense. Along with trading for Rodgers, New York signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Additionally, the Jets brought in former Packers offensive coordinator and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be the team's offensive coordinator.

"There's definitely a buzz around the team," Jets wide receiver Garett Wilson said who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. "To get someone like that [Rodgers] legendary player and person, he's great. He has an aura, and everyone feeds off it. It's about learning the nuances of it. He is working with us and we're getting better every day."