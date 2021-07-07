Aaron Rodgers: 7 Quarterbacks Who Could Replace Packers Superstar
Aaron Rodgers could have played his last snap with the Green Bay Packers back in January. He reportedly told the people in the organization that he is not returning this fall, and hasn't attended any offseason workouts. Packers start training camp at the end of the month, and it's unclear if Rodgers will be with the team during that time.
During a golf event this week, Rodgers dodged questions about his future with the Packers. While Rodgers had said he loves the Packers and the fans, he made things very clear that there are some issues with him and the Packers. This came to light in April, but Rodgers said it actually started in 2020.
"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said on SportsCenter in May. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on." If Rodgers leaves the Packers, who will take his place?
Jordan Love
This is the No. 1 choice as the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round last year. Love didn't play in a single NFL game last year, including the exhibition games as the preseason didn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.prevnext
Blake Bortles
The Packers signed Blake Bortles this offseason to add depth and experience. Bortles has had his highs and lows during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars but can hold his own if the Packers need him to lead the offense.prevnext
Robert Griffin III
RG III had a monster rookie season in 2012 but could never get back that magic. Injuries have played a big part in his struggles but if healthy, he can make plays with his arm and legs.prevnext
Matt Barkley
Matt Barkley has never been a full-time starter in the NFL and has bounced around in the league since being drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He has played 19 games in his career and has thrown 11 touchdowns with 22 interceptions.prevnext
Sean Mannion
Sean Mannion has only played in 11 games in his six-year career. He played in zero games in 2020 and has yet to throw a touchdown in his career. If the Packers were to sign him, he would not start right away.prevnext
Josh McCown
Josh McCown just turned 42 and is ready to play. Since 2002, McCown has played for 12 teams and has recorded solid numbers considering he's a journeyman QB. His best season was in 2017 when he threw for 2,926 yards with 18 touchdowns and a 94.5 passer rating with the New York Jets in 2017.prevnext
2022 NFL Draft
If all else fails and the Packers struggle in 2021, they could look to draft a QB in 2022 and give Love some competition. Some of the top QB prospects for next year's draft are Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma, Sam Howell from North Carolina and J.T. Daniels from Georgia.prev