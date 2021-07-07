Aaron Rodgers: 7 Quarterbacks Who Could Replace Packers Superstar

Aaron Rodgers could have played his last snap with the Green Bay Packers back in January. He reportedly told the people in the organization that he is not returning this fall, and hasn't attended any offseason workouts. Packers start training camp at the end of the month, and it's unclear if Rodgers will be with the team during that time.

During a golf event this week, Rodgers dodged questions about his future with the Packers. While Rodgers had said he loves the Packers and the fans, he made things very clear that there are some issues with him and the Packers. This came to light in April, but Rodgers said it actually started in 2020.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said on SportsCenter in May. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on." If Rodgers leaves the Packers, who will take his place?