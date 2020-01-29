Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Speaks out on Former Patriots Star’s Innocence

Aaron Hernandez’s former fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins is speaking out for the first time since the Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released earlier this month. She sat down with Amy Robach of Good Morning America and believes Hernandez didn’t commit any crime. He was serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd before dying by suicide in 2017.

“I’d be a cold person to leave someone that had nobody at all,” Jenkins said when asked if she believes Hernandez was innocent.

Jenkins stood by Hernandez throughout the trial, which was shown throughout the series. It also shared phone calls between the two and their daughter.

“It’s just very hard to hear,” Jenkins said, “especially my daughter being a minor. Those are things as a mother you want to keep to yourself. Although they may not be played back, it’s hard to listen to.”

Jenkins also mentioned she was approached by Netflix to take part in the series.

“They offered compensation for my participation,” she said. “I wanted to leave it in the past and let my daughter grow without her having to have bad memories to look back on.”

Once Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released on Jan. 15, Jenkins went to Instagram to announce she was taking a break from social media.

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) … The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal!” she wrote. “I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

Jenkins is back on social media and she recently paid tribute to Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, the pilot and six other passengers on Sunday.

Hernandez was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round in 2010 and was able to make an impact in his three seasons with the team. He recorded 175 receptions, 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns in 38 games. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2011 and caught eight passes for 67 yards and one touchdown in that contest.