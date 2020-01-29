Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Jonathan Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Netflix Documentary

Aaron Hernandez’s brother, Jonathan Hernandez was recently interviewed by Dr. Oz about the docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and he broke down in tears. Daily Mail was able to obtain the video of Jonathan Hernandez on The Dr. Oz Show as he got emotional when talking about the series. What really got him was hearing the voice of Aaron Hernandez, who died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

“They have snippets of my brother’s voice which I think is so powerful,” Jonathan said. “At least to me…[it] is something that is hard to deal with but also beautiful , as conflicting as that is, because there’s limited experiences where you hear that.

“To hear his voice…it was like he was alive. It was his voice that was powerful.”

Jonathan continued: “I say powerful because my brother did learn through this situation. There were relationships, that were portrayed in the Netflix documentary that were crushed, [that] were mended.”

Jonathan did not appear in the series in terms of the interviews and it’s unclear if Netflix asked him to participate. Hernandez’s former fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, told ABC News she was asked to be interviewed for the series, but declined.

“They offered compensation for my participation,” she said. “I wanted to leave it in the past and let my daughter grow without her having to have bad memories to look back on.”

Jenkins was also asked if she believes Hernandez was innocent of murder. “I’d be a cold person to leave someone that had nobody at all,” Jenkins said.

One of the things Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez took a look at is the former New England Patriots tight end’s sexuality. Jenkins said she didn’t like that Netflix went there, but she also said if he was gay or bisexual she wished he would have let her know what was going on.

“If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I — I was told,” she said. “And I wish that he — you know, he would’ve told me ’cause I wouldn’t — I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful and I don’t think anybody should be ashamed of who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing, I just wish I was able to tell him that.”