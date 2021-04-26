82-Year-Old NFL Alum Arrested, Found With Massive Amount of Cocaine

✖

According to the New York Daily News, a former NFL player was recently arrested after getting caught with seven kilograms of cocaine. Clyde "Peter" Hall (also known as Pete Hall), 82, was tricked into a drug deal on Saturday by a confidential source for the DEA. He would be in prison if it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of Prisons released him into home confinement to complete a 20-year sentence for defrauding investors.

According to Fox 5 in New York, a DEA informant allegedly met with Hall at his apartment to pick up the drugs. Federal agents recorded the call planning the transfer, and when the informant drove up to Hall's apartment, the former Giants player agreed to come out. Authorities said that Hall revealed he would bring some out to show him, and then the other man would bring the money for the drug deal into Hall's apparent to get the rest of the drugs. That's when officers arrested Hall and seized the bag full of cocaine.

As mentioned, Hall is serving a 20-year sentence at his home for investment fraud and has nine left on his sentence. In 2009, prosecutors wrote that Hall became a "successful con man" after his short NFL career came to an end. It was determined during an investment fraud investigation that Hall has not earned legitimate income since 1998. It was revealed that Hall tricked investors into putting money into schemes that he promised would bring big returns after using fake letters to major banks. Hall stole more than $4 million from investors and filed fake bankruptcy claims while trying to steal $20 million from undercover agents.

"You were cruel," said Manhattan Federal Judge Richard Sullivan during Hall's sentencing in 2010. "What you did seemed so cold, so obviously designed to harm people." Hall just played one season for the New York Giants after being drafted by the team in 1960. During the 1961 season, Hall played 12 games and posted two receptions for 22 yards as an end. He was a member of the Giants team reached the NFL Championship game after finishing the regular season with a 10-3 record. However, the Giants fell short of winning the title, losing to the Green Bay Packers in the championship game 37-0.