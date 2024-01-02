Racing Legend Dies of Heart Attack: Gil de Ferran Was 56

Gil de Ferran, a Brazilian racing driver who won the 2003 Indianapolis 500, died on Dec. 2 while racing with his son at The Concours Club in Florida, according to the Associated Press. He was 56 years old. The cause of death was reported as a heart attack. Fellow racer, Tony Kanaan told the Associated Press that de Ferran was with his son, Luke at the private course Opa-Locka, Florida, when he pulled over and said he wasn't feeling well.

"He was one of my best friends and we grew up together and lately and we worked together at McLaren," Kanaan told the Associated Press. "In the beginning of this year, he was a mentor, helping me out. I lost a dear friend. I am devastated. I have to say, he went in Gil style, driving a racecar. If I could choose a way to go, that's what I could do."

“Gil de Ferran was an Indianapolis 500 winner who has always represented the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ with pure class.” – J. Douglas Boles



Godspeed, Racer.https://t.co/PeihdcH9rS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) December 30, 2023

The Brazilian Motorsports Confederation confirmed de Ferran suffered a fatal heart attack. "Gil de Ferran shone in Brazilian and foreign tracks, having as highlights his English Formula 3 title, his two IndyCar championships, and the victory at Indy 500 in 2003, Giovanni Guerra, the president of the Brazilian Motorsports Confederation, said in a statement. "In my name and in the name of our confederation, we pray to God so He welcomes our brother in all glory and comforts his family, friends and millions of fans all over the world."

When de Ferran won the Indianapolis 500 in 2003, he was driving for Roger Penske. "We are terribly saddened to hear about today's tragic passing of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire de Ferran family," Penske said in a statement. "Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track. Gil was beloved by so many. He was a great friend to the Team Penske and IndyCar family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. Gil's passing is a terrible loss and he will be deeply missed."

Along with winning the Indianapolis 500, de Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles. He was also the runner-up in LMP1 Class of the American Le Mans Series in 2009 driving for his self-owned de Ferran Motorsports. De Ferran is survived by his wife, Angela, daughter Anna, and son, Luke.