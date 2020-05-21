Chase Elliott Flips off Kyle Busch After Wreck, and NASCAR Fans Are Rolling
Chase Elliott had quite the response after the oft-criticized Kyle Busch caused him to wreck Wednesday night at the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. With only 28 laps remaining, Elliott ended up being turned into the wall after he had contact with Busch's car. While he wasn't seriously injured, he responded by flipping off Busch from the side of the track.
Prior to the crash, Elliott was running second as he collided with Busch, which sent his car straight into the front stretch wall heading into Turn 1. Speaking to FS1 after the race, Busch said he was attempting to push between Elliott and Kevin Harvick, but he "misjudged" the situation, per Sporting News. "[I] made a mistake and clipped the 9 there," Busch explained, who was just penalized back in February. "I've got too many friends on that team to do anything like that on purpose. They're upset, they're mad. I'm not just going to fix it and have ice cream tomorrow."
KYLE BUSCH TURNS CHASE ELLIOTT 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/XQMGSBrtP5— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2020
Elliott's reaction didn't stop Busch from overtaking the second-place, although a red flag was displayed over inclement weather with 22 laps to go. To say it had racing fans talking would be a bit of an understatement.
HI KYLE #NASCAR #Toyota500 @TooToughToTame @chaseelliott pic.twitter.com/CVtA1q9ypP— Steve Luvender (@steveluvender) May 21, 2020
I want to believe @KyleBusch took out @chaseelliott by accident...but he went a long way to the right to get the NAPA Chevy and probably cost the 9 car the win...Is it any wonder Chase gave him the "you're #1" salute..lol @PRNlive— Mark Garrow (@GuruGarrow) May 21, 2020
Chase Elliott tells Kyle Busch he’s No. 1.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) May 21, 2020
We agree with @chaseelliott:@KyleBusch 🖕— Dawsonville Pool Room (@DawsonPoolRoom) May 21, 2020
Aaaaaahahahaha Chase Elliott is a legend!!!! pic.twitter.com/TISJQGqGVd— Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) May 21, 2020
Chase Elliott with the 🖕🏼🖕🏼 to Kyle Busch. Chase is done for the night. About the 3rd race this year he was good enough to win. @NASCARONFOX— Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) May 21, 2020
This is now a Chase Elliott Stan Account pic.twitter.com/4d7aPGJnNV— Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) May 21, 2020
Chase Elliott with the middle finger for Kyle Busch! You can’t make this @NASCAR stuff up. #Toyota500 pic.twitter.com/blXLpVrvm7— Adam Johnson (@Mr_GCU) May 21, 2020
Denny’s “win” should be vacated.— Bama Buddy 🏁 (@Bamabuddy5) May 21, 2020
Kyle Busch should be rules disqualified.
Chase Elliott is your winner at Darlington.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/SUQ6Xl8AsA
That a boy @chaseelliott 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 He deserves a lot more than that ! pic.twitter.com/Mzmtltt3Ce— Mallory Van Wyk (@MalloryKreutz) May 21, 2020
The military precision with which Chase Elliott gives somebody the finger is impressive.— The Wolf of NASCAR (@CitizenKBA) May 21, 2020
Last 15 minutes at #Darlington:
- Chase Elliott gets out of his car and gives Kyle Busch the middle finger
- Race may get called due to rain
- A fox is loose on the track
How can you not love NASCAR?— John Miceli (@JohnAMiceli) May 21, 2020