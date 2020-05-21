Chase Elliott Flips off Kyle Busch After Wreck, and NASCAR Fans Are Rolling

Chase Elliott had quite the response after the oft-criticized Kyle Busch caused him to wreck Wednesday night at the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. With only 28 laps remaining, Elliott ended up being turned into the wall after he had contact with Busch's car. While he wasn't seriously injured, he responded by flipping off Busch from the side of the track.

Prior to the crash, Elliott was running second as he collided with Busch, which sent his car straight into the front stretch wall heading into Turn 1. Speaking to FS1 after the race, Busch said he was attempting to push between Elliott and Kevin Harvick, but he "misjudged" the situation, per Sporting News. "[I] made a mistake and clipped the 9 there," Busch explained, who was just penalized back in February. "I've got too many friends on that team to do anything like that on purpose. They're upset, they're mad. I'm not just going to fix it and have ice cream tomorrow."

KYLE BUSCH TURNS CHASE ELLIOTT 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/XQMGSBrtP5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2020

Elliott's reaction didn't stop Busch from overtaking the second-place, although a red flag was displayed over inclement weather with 22 laps to go. To say it had racing fans talking would be a bit of an understatement.