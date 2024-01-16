NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Has Emotional Message for Fans After Deaths of In-Laws and Nephew

Jimmie Johnson just shared an update on his family. The NASCAR legend appeared on TODAY and talked about the death of his in-laws and nephew. The incident happened last summer, and Johnson sent an emotional message to his fans.

"First and foremost, thank you for the support," Johnson said, per E! News. "Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that's helped us through this incredibly difficult time. We're managing the best we can, and that's really all you can do, so thank you for the support and the continued support."

Back in June, three of Johnson's relatives — including his wife Chandra's parents Jack and Terry Janway as well as his 11-year-old nephew Dalton — were killed in a shooting in Oklahoma. Muskogee Police Department shared more details about the incident.

"When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door," Chief of Police Johnny Teehee said in the release. "Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased. Once enough officers arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence."

Police confirmed that the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide and that Terry was through to the primary suspect. "Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," Johnson said in an Instagram post in July. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."

Johnson returned to NASCAR on a part-time basis last year after announcing his retirement following the 2020 season. He competed in three Cup Series races and withdrew from the Chicago Street Course race due to the incident with his family. Johnson does plan to take part in selected races this year, including the Daytona 500 in February.

"I'm so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season, and our fourth season overall as partners, at some of my favorite races," Johnson said in a statement, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal. "Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with Legacy M.C. I'm excited to have a shot at another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSE's, and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite."