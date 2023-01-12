5 College Basketball Players Hospitalized After Intense Practice, Investigation Underway

Five basketball players from Concordia University Chicago were recently hospitalized following an intense practice, and the coach has been temporarily removed, according to the Chicago Tribune. The players were sent to the hospital after practices that followed two games in California. Some have alleged the practice was intense because they were being punished for curfew violations.

One of the players hospitalized was Brent Hatten who was diagnosed with lactic acidosis and rhabdomyolysis, according to CBS News Chicago. Steve Kollar is the head coach of Concordia Chicago and has not spoken to the media since being removed from the team. The school is investigating the allegations of the players missing the team curfew and could have a decision soon.

"Our athletics program has zero tolerance for harassment or retaliatory actions of any kind, and reporting mechanisms are in place for students, coaches and related staff," Concordia Chicago athletic director Pete Gnan said. Concordia Chicago plays in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) of NCAA Division III. The team has postponed the last three games and is scheduled to play on Saturday against Marian University.

NACC commissioner Jeff Langley said no decision has been made on how to handle postponed games. "We hope to have a medical update on the team's status soon," he said. No decisions have been made yet on the postponed games. We are waiting until we know the extent of how many games will be postponed."

Concordia Chicago is off to a strong start to the 2022-23 season with an 8-2 record. Before postponing the last three games, the Cougars lost their last two games, which were the ones in California. Kollar was named NACC Coach of the Year last season after leading the team to a 15-10 record in his third season. The team tied for the conference's regular season championship.